KP govt to convene ADP moot for uplift schemes

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Health Advisor, Ehtesham Ali, has announced that the provincial government will convene an Annual Development Program (ADP) conference to determine development schemes for the fiscal year 2025-26.

According to the KP Health Department, Ehtesham Ali emphasized the importance of involving all stakeholders, including the general public, in the decision-making process.

He said that proposing development schemes behind closed doors is no longer acceptable.

“The era of routine development schemes is over. Now, the public will be consulted on how their money should be spent,” he said.

The advisor also mentioned that donors would be invited to participate in the ADP conference.

He stressed the need to shift the focus from mere upgrades and construction to enhancing service delivery and governance.

Furthermore, Ehtesham Ali encouraged the public to share their suggestions and feedback regarding ADP schemes via social media platforms, ensuring greater transparency and inclusivity in the development process.