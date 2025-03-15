Saturday, March 15, 2025
KP Police identify suicide bombers behind deadly attacks

KP police chief says forensic analysis of terrorists’ remains helped identification of those involved in Darul Uloom Haqqania, Bannu attacks

Our Staff Reporter
March 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed on Friday claimed that the identification of suicide bombers involved in the recent attacks on Darul Uloom Haqqania in Nowshera and Bannu.

Speaking to the media, IGP Hameed stated that investigations into both incidents are ongoing adding that CCTV footage from both sites has been secured, and the suicide bombers were identified through forensic analysis of their remains.

He also revealed that the vehicles used in the Bannu attack have been tracked, and foreign-made weapons were utilized in the incident.

“We are investigating the origin of the weapons and how they entered the country,” he said.

Hameed added that compensation cheques of one million rupees each have been provided to the families of the 12 martyrs of the Bannu blast.

India sponsoring terrorism in Balochistan: DG ISPR

Highlighting efforts to restore security, the IGP disclosed that over 100 suspects involved in disturbing peace in Kurram have been arrested.

“Terrorist elements have started to emerge in the Kurram incidents, and a separate strategy has been devised to address the situation,” he noted.

He expressed hope for sustainable peace in Kurram, adding that the Safe City Project has been approved and is expected to be completed within a few months.

Our Staff Reporter

