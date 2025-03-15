Land mafia deprives resident of ancestral land

MARDAN - Waqar Ahmed, a resident of Lundkhwar, has accused the influential , with the connivance of revenue staff and Lundkhwar police officials, of forcibly occupying his ancestral land.

Addressing a press conference at Mardan Press Club, he claimed that 25 acres of land in Lundkhwar Meshak belong to his late father, his father’s cousin, and other deceased family members. However, he alleged that Qayyum, son of Jaafar, along with Ibrahim, Bahar, Qasim, son of Sultan, and Ashfaq, son of Mir Ali, have illegally taken possession of 7 kanals and 11 marlas of this land through force and fraud.

He further alleged that after occupying the land, the opponents began settling there and filed false claims in court, using their influence in the area. Waqar Ahmed said he had submitted multiple written complaints to the District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan, who directed the SHO Lundkhwar to take action, but no progress had been made.

He accused SHO Shafiullah of supporting his opponents and claimed that the officer took Rs. 110,000 from him through an intermediary, while another Rs. 25,000 was taken by the SHO himself.

Waqar Ahmed appealed to the Chief Justice, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and IG Police to take strict action against the alleged and ensure the return of his ancestral land.