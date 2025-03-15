LBA challenges transfer of judges in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD - The Lahore Bar Association (LBA) on Friday filed a petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, challenging the recent transfer of judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) as unconstitutional and an arbitrary use of executive power.

The petition contends that the transfers undermine judicial independence and violate constitutional provisions governing the appointment and functioning of judges.

The petition, filed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution through senior counsel Hamid Khan, argues that the President cannot exercise unchecked discretion in transferring judges between High Courts under Article 200(1) without demonstrating a clear public interest. It further contends that such transfers, if deemed permanent, bypass the legal requirement of taking a fresh oath and disrupt the inter-se seniority at the IHC, undermining the principles of federalism.

It raises concerns over the transfer of a 15th-ranked judge from the Lahore High Court as Acting Chief Justice of the IHC, questioning whether the move was intended to sideline existing IHC judges. The petition also alleges that the swift administrative changes following the transfers have weakened the authority of incumbent IHC judges while granting administrative control to newly transferred judges with no prior experience in the Islamabad judiciary.

According to the petition, this arbitrary exercise of power disregards constitutional principles, judicial norms, and established conventions. It warns that compromising judicial independence could leave the legislature and executive unchecked during an elected government’s tenure, undermining democratic accountability.

The petition further argues that judicial appointments should adhere to seniority-based conventions. Citing the Judicial Commission of Pakistan’s 2024 rules, it notes that nominations for Supreme Court appointments must come from the five most senior judges of a High Court. Similarly, it asserts that only senior judges should be considered for Chief Justice positions within their respective High Courts. Furthermore, the petition highlights concerns that administrative control was transferred from experienced, permanent IHC judges to newly inducted additional judges, disrupting established judicial practices. It warns that burdening inexperienced judges with administrative duties instead of allowing them to focus on their judicial work is detrimental to the judiciary’s functioning.

The petition urged the Supreme Court to uphold constitutional safeguards and restore judicial independence by annulling the contested transfers.