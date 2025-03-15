Living is Hard in Sindh

As everyone knows, Pakistan comprises four provinces: Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Sindh. In 2023, Sindh’s population was 55,696,147, accounting for 23% of Pakistan’s total population.

Sindh faces severe challenges, particularly during heavy rains. Many people have lost their lives, while others continue to struggle with the lasting effects of past monsoons.

During my visit to Sindh last rainy season, I observed that the region lacks proper drainage systems, unlike Balochistan and KP, where canals help redirect excess water. As a result, rainwater stagnates, leading to prolonged flooding. Many houses are located in low-lying areas, making the situation even worse.

Sindh’s infrastructure is in disrepair. Roads are almost unusable, making travel extremely difficult. Many homes lack proper construction, and even those that do are deteriorating. If an earthquake were to strike, the consequences could be disastrous.

The rains have also led to serious health crises, further straining essential services such as telecommunications and electricity. While rain itself is not a problem, the lack of infrastructure to manage it makes life unbearable for Sindh’s residents.

With another rainy season approaching, the damage from previous floods remains unaddressed. As a concerned citizen, I wish I could help, but efforts at the individual level are not enough. Worse still, any attempt to assist is often met with mockery from the community.

I appeal to the Government of Pakistan to introduce necessary reforms and safety measures for the people of Sindh. These include: staying indoors during heavy rain, avoiding flooded areas, keeping essential supplies ready, monitoring weather updates, using protective gear, and reporting damages to authorities.

Additionally, the government must take preemptive measures such as building levees and dams to prevent future flooding. Sindh’s people should not have to suffer every rainy season. It is time for action before another disaster strikes.

IKRAM GHAFOOR,

Balochistan.