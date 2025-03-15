Mid-term exams resumed at SBBU

HYDERABAD - The Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) successfully thwarted an attempt by anti-education forces to disrupt the university’s peaceful environment and educational activities. Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah and SSP Shabir Ahmed Sethar, the university’s faculty, administrative staff, and police department worked together to resume mid-term exams despite the challenges. Meanwhile, following the recommendations of the university’s faculty, a decision was made to suspend the admissions of some students involved in disrupting the educational process, and further decisions will be taken after a one-week investigation.