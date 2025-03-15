Saturday, March 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Mid-term exams resumed at SBBU

Staff Reporter
March 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) successfully thwarted an attempt by anti-education forces to disrupt the university’s peaceful environment and educational activities. Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah and SSP Shabir Ahmed Sethar, the university’s faculty, administrative staff, and police department worked together to resume mid-term exams despite the challenges. Meanwhile, following the recommendations of the university’s faculty, a decision was made to suspend the admissions of some students involved in disrupting the educational process, and further decisions will be taken after a one-week investigation.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1741932867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025