Minister urges resolution of canal issue through mutual understanding

HYDERABAD - Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheeal Das Kohistani has said that the Chief Minister of the province has ample powers, the issue of canals must be resolved through mutual understanding, and the provincial government should take measures to prevent water wastage at the provincial level. This he said while addressing a press conference at the Hyderabad Press Club here on Friday. Kohistani was accompanied by Khalid Aziz Arain, Raja Ghazanfar, Kaleem Shaikh, Mir Yasir Talpur, Faisal Athar Rajput and others during the press briefing. The Minister commented on the ongoing water issue, recalling that when a leader of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) was a federal minister, he had supported the construction of the controversial Kalabagh Dam. Kohistani mentioned that the same individual was now engaging in politics over the canals issue. He emphasized that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and Indus River System Authority (IRSA) provide forums to address Sindh’s concerns. Kohistani also shared his intention to meet with the Prime Minister to inform him of the public’s concerns in Sindh. The Minister condemned the recent terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, praising the military for its swift response and commendable efforts to protect the country.

He highlighted sacrifices of lives of the armed forces in the fight against terrorism, contributing to the safety of the citizens.

Discussing the Green Initiative, Kohistani stated that it was a vital project aimed at attracting investment to improve the country’s economy. The initiative focuses on modern agriculture and promoting investment in Pakistan, Kohistani said and added that all political parties were supportive of the Green Initiative’s success. He also stressed the importance of unity and brotherhood within the country. He pointed out that the lack of infrastructure development in Sindh was not the fault of Punjab.Referring to the work of Maryam Nawaz in Punjab, he remarked that people of other provinces were also looking for leaders like her, who was dedicated to the development of their people.

He suggested that the Sindh government submit a request to the Council of Common Interests (CCI), where the Prime Minister is also present, in order to discuss and resolve the ongoing water issue through dialogue and mutual consensus.