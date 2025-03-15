MQM-P’s MNA praises Pak Army for successful Jaffar Express operation

HYDERABAD - MNA of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Engr Abdul Aleem Khanzada Friday praised the successful operation against terrorists who held passengers of Jaffar Express hostage in Balochistan. He expressed confidence in the country’s security. In a statement, the MNA lauded the for exterminating the terrorists and freeing the hostages. The MNA paid tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in the operation and said the nation would never forget their sacrifice. Khanzada prayed for swift recovery of the injured soldiers, assuring that the entire nation stood in solidarity with them.