Necessary measures be taken to make CDA financially autonomous: Chairman

ISLAMABAD - An important meeting of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was held under the chairmanship of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa in order to review the current financial position, revenue streams, and future strategies to further enhance income sources on a sustainable basis for smooth functioning of CDA in terms of timely completion of different projects.

During the meeting, Member Finance gave a detailed briefing regarding CDA’s financial status, Member Administration, Member Planning, Member Engineering, and senior officers from CDA’s Estate, BCS, Land, DMA and other departments shared their valuable output and gave doable suggestions to make CDA financially sound and self-reliant to meet its financial needs.

CDA Chairman, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, directed that all necessary measures be taken to transform CDA into a financially autonomous organization, enabling the timely completion of ongoing development projects for the progress and development of the federal capital, Islamabad. It was highlighted that the Finance Wing is actively working to achieve the financial targets set for this financial year.

Member Finance also presented a comparative analysis of revenue growth across various directorates, including the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), which was appreciated by the meeting. Emphasis was placed on achieving financial targets with greater dedication and effort. CDA is committed to utilizing its revenue for the beautification of the city, infrastructure improvement, development projects, planting environmentally friendly trees, and gradually increasing the number of electric buses. Chairman CDA instructed the Finance Wing to ensure effective monitoring of revenue generation efforts and achieve the set financial targets for the fiscal year. Additionally, the Estate Management Wing and Building Control Section were directed to enhance timely recoveries in accordance with the law. Chairman CDA also directed the DMA to conduct a comprehensive survey of all commercial properties, prepare data, and take action against those illegally sub-leasing commercial properties.

He further instructed that notices and penalties be issued without discrimination for the cancellation of leases for all government and private properties with expired lease agreements, ensuring compliance with legal requirements.

To improve the recovery of outstanding dues from defaulters, a Special Recovery Unit was established, with all CDA formations instructed to provide full support. Chairman CDA also directed to cancel the allotments of defaulters on DMA properties in accordance with the law. He emphasized the need to develop a more actionable plan for the timely recovery of outstanding dues to prevent delays in development projects across the city.

Chairman CDA directed the Resource Wing to work on diversifying revenue streams to further strengthen CDA’s financial stability. This meeting reflects CDA’s commitment to ensuring financial autonomy and the timely execution of projects for the betterment of Islamabad and its residents.

