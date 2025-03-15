Pakistan athletes excel at Special Olympics World Winter Games

LAHORE - Pakistani athletes continue to make the nation proud at the 12th Special Olympics World Winter Games, showcasing exceptional performances in snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.

In the 100-meter snowshoeing race, Afaq Khan clinched gold for Pakistan, while Ahmed Al-Jilani of the UAE took silver, and Mongolia’s Amarbold Munkhdul secured bronze. Pakistan also claimed silver in the men’s 4x100m relay, with Moazzam Iqbal, Abdul Saboor, Muhammad Afaq, and Ali Raza finishing behind Canada. Similarly, in the women’s 4x100m relay, Pakistan’s Iqra Akram, Tabassum Nasir, Shah Guloon, and Manahil secured silver, while Canada won gold and Chinese Taipei earned bronze.

So far, Pakistan has bagged eight medals in the competition—three gold, three silver, and two bronze—in cross-country skiing and snowshoeing events. The final day will feature the 400-meter race, with Moazzam Iqbal, Saboor Ahmed, and Ali Raza competing in the men’s category, while Iqra Akram and Manahil will represent Pakistan in the women’s event.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori lauded the athletes for their achievements, particularly Moazzam Iqbal and Muneeb ur Rehman, calling them a source of national pride. He also praised Special Olympics Pakistan Chairperson Ronak Lakhani for her unwavering support of special athletes.

Squash legend Jahangir Khan congratulated the team, hailing them as role models. He credited their success to the dedicated efforts of coaches who have trained them with national spirit over the years. The coaches of gold medalists Muneeb ur Rehman and Moazzam Iqbal also expressed pride in their athletes, hoping for more podium finishes.