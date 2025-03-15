Pakistan beat Vietnam to reach Juniors Davis Cup final

LAHORE - Team Pakistan performed exceptionally on the fourth day of the Juniors Davis Cup, defeating Vietnam 2-1 to secure a place in the tournament’s final.

The tie began with a setback for Pakistan as Vietnam’s Le Tien Anh overpowered Abubakar Talha 6-2, 6-3 in the opening singles match. However, Pakistan’s rising star Mikaeel Ali Baig swiftly turned the tide, outclassing Tran Duc Minh 6-1, 6-3 to level the contest.

The deciding doubles match saw a flawless display from Hamza Roman and Abubakar Talha, who dismantled Le Tien Anh and Vu Huy Hoang with a stunning 6-0, 6-0 victory, sealing Pakistan’s spot in the championship clash.With this triumph, Pakistan advances to the final, where they will take on Indonesia today.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi lauded the team’s outstanding performance and urged them to maintain their momentum. “Our squad is well-prepared and highly motivated. I have full confidence that they will bring home the title,” he remarked.

He also expressed his gratitude to ATP Coach Robert Davis and ATP Trainer Edvarduo Lalovic, who conducted specialized training sessions in Islamabad earlier this year. “Their guidance has played a crucial role in our players’ development, and we are now witnessing the results,” he added. Furthermore, Mr. Qureshi acknowledged the Director General of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Yasir Pirzada, for his support in facilitating foreign coaching – aninitiative introduced for the first time in Pakistan’s tennis history.