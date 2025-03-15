Pakistan calls for unconditional ceasefire, halt to hostilities in Sudan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Sudan’s militaries, stressing that “the conflict will not be resolved on the battlefield (and) war will only bring more death and destruction to the Sudanese people”.

“The conflict in Sudan has had shocking consequences,” Ambassador Munir Akram told the UN Security Council, spotlighting many lives lost, 12 million people displaced, with 3 million having sought refuge in neighbouring states.

“The conflict has also serious implications for the entire region including South Sudan,” the Pakistani envoy warned during a debate on the deteriorating situation in Sudan.The meeting took place as ongoing fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) further worsened an already-dire humanitarian situation. The war erupted between the former allies-turned-rivals — SAF and (RSF) and their associated militias — in April 2023.

Fertile farmlands have been decimated, famine declared in several areas and critical infrastructure – including hospitals – destroyed or abandoned in the fighting.

Children are bearing the brunt of the violence, with UNICEF having received alarming reports of grave violations against children, including killings, sexual violence and forced recruitment into armed groups.

Between June and December 2024 alone, more than 900 cases of gross child rights violations were recorded, with 80 per cent involving killings or maiming.

In his remarks, Ambassador Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, strongly condemned the signing of a charter to establish a parallel governing authority in Sudan, by the RSF (Rapid Support Forces) and their allies.

“Any such external intervention and any scheme that undermines the UN Charter principles will further complicate the conflict, prevent an early solution and further undermine regional and international peace and security, he told delegates. Describing Sudan’s humanitarian situation as “alarming”, particularly around El-Fasher and Zamzam camps, the Pakistani envoy called on all parties to observe international humanitarian law and facilitate access to humanitarian assistance to the affected areas.

The international community, he said, must work with the Sudanese government to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the country, adding that the funding gap for humanitarian appeals must be fulfilled.

Noting Sudanese government pledge to pursue a political resolution, Ambassador Akram said. “The appointment of an independent Prime Minister and formation of an independent national technocratic government to oversee the transitional period could be steps in a positive direction. ”

Earlier, the head of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned that Sudan is now the world’s largest and most devastating humanitarian crisis. “This is not just a crisis, it is a poly-crisis affecting every sector, from health and nutrition to water, education and protection,” Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director, told the Security Council. “Children in Sudan are enduring unimaginable suffering and horrific violence. The last time I was in Sudan I met with families and children who are living through this nightmare. Their stories are heartbreaking – and demand immediate action,” Ms. Russell said. She recounted abhorrent testimony of rape, warning that an estimated 12.1 million women and girls – and increasingly men and boys – are currently at risk of sexual violence, an 80 per cent increase from last year.