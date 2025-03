ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday welcomed the signing of the treaty on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. The Foreign Office in a statement said that Pakistan congratulates “the leadership and the brotherly peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on this landmark agreement, which marks the end of a prolonged border dispute.” The Foreign Office said Pakistan was confident that this historical development will usher in a new era of cooperation and progress in the region.