Pakistan to host ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 as schedule announced

LAHORE - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the schedule for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025, set to take place in Pakistan from April 9 to 19.

This prestigious tournament will determine the final two teams that will qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, making it a crucial event on the international women’s cricket calendar.The sixth edition of the tournament will feature six teams, including four full members – Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies, and Ireland – alongsideassociate nations Scotland and Thailand. The matches will be held at two prominent venues in Lahore: the iconic Gaddafi Stadium and the Lahore Cricket Club Association (LCCA) Ground.

The tournament will kick off with an exciting doubleheader on April 9. Hosts Pakistan will face Ireland in the opening clash at Gaddafi Stadium, while West Indies will go head-to-head against Scotland at the LCCA Ground. A total of 15 matches will be played in the league stage, culminating in the qualification of the top two teams for the Women’s Cricket World Cup. These two successful teams will join Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and hosts India, who have already secured their spots in the World Cup by finishing in the top six of the ICC Women’s Championship (2022-25).

Expressing his enthusiasm for the tournament, ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said: “We are pleased to announce the match schedule for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025. The six competing teams are just one step away from the Women’s Cricket World Cup, and I am sure they will all be eagerly looking forward to the competition.”

He further added: “On behalf of the ICC, I would like to extend my best wishes to all the teams participating in this crucial tournament. Lahore will serve as an excellent host, and this event will play a vital role in the build-up to the Women’s Cricket World Cup later this year.”