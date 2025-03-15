Pakistan urges global action against rising Islamophobia at UNGA

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, speaking on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), called on the international community to take decisive action against the growing incidents of Islamophobia, bigotry, and intolerance.

Addressing the UN General Assembly on Friday as it marked the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, Ambassador Akram stressed the need for a unified response to counter hate and discrimination.

“Our aim must be to promote a collective effort to combat Islamophobia with unity and empathy,” he told the 193-member Assembly. “We should commit to utilizing the positive messages of peace, justice, tolerance, and compassion that Islam—and indeed all religions—offer to combat Islamophobia and all other manifestations of hate, bigotry, and intolerance.”

The UN General Assembly had adopted a resolution in 2022, co-sponsored by Pakistan, designating March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. Ambassador Akram described this as a “defining moment” in recognizing the dangers posed by the issue. This year, the day was observed during the holy month of Ramazan.

“Islamophobia is not restricted to one region. It is resurgent in the West and the East,” he emphasized, urging global cooperation to address the challenge.