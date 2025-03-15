Panic in Taunsa Sharif after 50 children test HIV/AIDS positive

ISLAMABAD - In an unprecedented crisis, a small town called Taunsa Sharif, located in South Punjab, is grappling with an alarming outbreak of HIV/AIDS among minor children aged from nine months to 10 years, with many cases testing positive and some losing their lives.

The alarming situation in the town and its surrounding areas has taken a tragic turn as nearly 50 chil-dren have recently tested HIV positive, intensifying fear and panic.

Since a shadow of fear swept through this town and its hinterland, the authorities have started passing the buck to each other, with no one yet being held responsible for this life-threatening negligence.

Background interviews with paramedic staff and parents of the children conducted by The Nation re-vealed that among approximately 50 patients aged from less than five years to 10, several HIV positive cases were received in Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital DG Khan.

The whispers started in the area months ago as children falling mysteriously sick. No one knew what was happening - until the shocking truth exploded like a nightmare.

This shocking outbreak among the children is the worst of its kind as officials, desiring not to be named, fear the number could climb as mass screenings continues. Earlier, in two separate incidents eleven kids in one area and 17 in other were tested HIV positive.

Sharing their ordeal with The Nation, some of the parents and family members of the children were of the view that it was the negligence of staff in the hospital.

“My daughter tested positive just because of negligence of hospital staff. I doubt 10 CC injection was infected, which was repeatedly used among kids,” said a resident of Taunsa Adnan Hussain, father of a baby girl [desiring not to be named] who was recently tested positive.

Tanvir, a resident of Bohar Sharif, said his nephew Abdul Sattar [1.5 years] tested HIV positive due to negligence of the hospital staff. “My nephew died over a week ago because of this deadly disease,” he said, mentioning that someone should be held responsible.

Father of HIV patient Muhammad Zaman, resident of village Bharti area, said that he has spent all his savings to save his son. “My debt has piled manifold, cattle sold to bear expenditures of X-Ray, ultra-sound, blood transfusion,” he said, adding that they never had an idea in life it would happen.

Another parents, avoiding to share identity, said that the responsible behind this tragedy should be held responsible. The responsible were trying to hush up the matter and parents avoiding a long-time stigma in the society. The medications of the children as per prescribed concerned specialists have been started but it’s a long and unending matter.

According to the research, the cases of this area were shifted to HIV Center DG Khan where the mys-tery unveiled and many of the children were tested positive.

Talking to this newspaper, Dr Akbar Ali (Physician), formerly incharge HIV Center DG Khan, revealed that the recent spread in children, age group from 2 to 10 years in Taunsa Shareef DG Khan, is due to use of 10 CC syringe to give diluted injection (reuse) and blood transfusion (contaminated blood).

About the factors that have contributed to the recent spread of HIV cases in this region, he said around 50 cases of HIV infections are reported who are positive on serum/ whole blood kits tech-niques. “10 + on elisa and two are positive in PCR ...remaining are waiting for elisa and PCR as Punjab Aids control program teams are collecting samples and data in the recent outbreak,” he said.

He said these cases are linked to specific risk factors, unsafe medical practices as the particular case of Southern Punjab (Taunsa) don’t fall in unsafe sex.

He said the First HIV Center was established in Dera Ghazi Khan in 2009 in DHQ Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan after detection of HIV cases. Right now, 1400 cases are enrolled among which 1034 are on ARV treatment.

He said the trend of spread in the region is by Dubai-returned labourers. Reuse of syringe especially in addicts and by quacks and unsafe sex and prostitutes, unsafe and unprotected blood transfusion es-pecially by blood business and rarely by the barbers and local teeth extractions are considered the main cause of this disease.

When asked if the number of cases were higher than reported due to under-reporting, he said, “Yes...these cases unfortunately can increase.”

The residents of the area and hospital sources said that health officials are now on high alert, investi-gating the causes and potential spread of the outbreak. In the last two weeks, the residents are going out of the city for the particular HIV test to avoid social pressure. The situation demands an urgent need for awareness and particular action to avoid further risk, they viewed.

The matter started quietly but when the DG Khan centre declared HIV positive cases among several children creating a wave of fear panic and fear. Panic spread as more villagers, including those who had received injections for minor ailments like flu and fever, began testing positive.

This scribe made several attempts to talk to MS Hospital Taunsa but he was not available on call. In an-other incident, around a month ago, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had approved an inquiry against the Vice Chancellor and six other employees of Nishtar Hospital in Multan, following an alarm-ing HIV outbreak at the hospital’s dialysis center.

According to reports, the inquiry is under the Punjab Employees Efficiency Discipline and Accountabil-ity (PEEDA) Act