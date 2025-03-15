The Merv Archaeological Park, located in Turkmenistan, is an expansive site that showcases the remains of the ancient city of Merv. With a history spanning over 4,000 years, Merv was an important center of trade and civilisation along the Silk Road. The park contains well-preserved architectural gems such as mausoleums, fortresses, and mosques that reflect different periods of Merv’s history. Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site, the Merv Archaeological Park offers visitors a fascinating glimpse into the rich past of Central Asia and the cultural exchange that occurred along the Silk Road.