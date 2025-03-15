Saturday, March 15, 2025
Past in Perspective

“The study of history is the best medicine for a sick mind; for in history you have a record of the infinite variety of human experience.” –Marcus Tullius Cicero

Past in Perspective
March 15, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Merv Archaeological Park, located in Turkmenistan, is an expansive site that showcases the remains of the ancient city of Merv. With a history spanning over 4,000 years, Merv was an important center of trade and civilisation along the Silk Road. The park contains well-preserved architectural gems such as mausoleums, fortresses, and mosques that reflect different periods of Merv’s history. Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site, the Merv Archaeological Park offers visitors a fascinating glimpse into the rich past of Central Asia and the cultural exchange that occurred along the Silk Road.

