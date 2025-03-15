PEMRA dismisses two officials over financial corruption

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has dismissed two employees for their involvement in financial corruption and misuse of authority.

According to a press release, the officials dismissed include former Deputy Director at PEMRA’s Regional Office in Gujranwala, Qasim Abbas, and former Junior Assistant at PEMRA’s Regional Office in Multan, Mujahid Abbas.

The action was taken following an inquiry initiated on a complaint filed by Shahid Iqbal, which accused the officials of accepting bribes to facilitate job placements in the Foreign Office. During the inquiry, both employees failed to defend their actions, leading to their termination from service.

PEMRA reiterated its commitment to upholding transparency and accountability within the organization.