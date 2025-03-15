Saturday, March 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PEMRA dismisses two officials over financial corruption

PEMRA dismisses two officials over financial corruption
Web Desk
12:16 PM | March 15, 2025
National

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has dismissed two employees for their involvement in financial corruption and misuse of authority.

According to a press release, the officials dismissed include former Deputy Director at PEMRA’s Regional Office in Gujranwala, Qasim Abbas, and former Junior Assistant at PEMRA’s Regional Office in Multan, Mujahid Abbas.

The action was taken following an inquiry initiated on a complaint filed by Shahid Iqbal, which accused the officials of accepting bribes to facilitate job placements in the Foreign Office. During the inquiry, both employees failed to defend their actions, leading to their termination from service.

PEMRA reiterated its commitment to upholding transparency and accountability within the organization.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1742013334.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025