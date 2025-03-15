PM Shehbaz calls for global action against Islamophobia

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his message on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia (March 15), highlighted the urgent need for collective global efforts to counter rising prejudice, discrimination, and attacks against Muslim communities.

He emphasized Pakistan’s pride in leading this initiative at the United Nations and welcomed steps taken by some countries to outlaw the desecration of the Holy Quran. However, he stressed that more action is needed to curb Islamophobia and ensure the protection of fundamental human rights and religious freedoms.

The prime minister reiterated that respect for all faiths is essential for global harmony and called on international forums to recognize the profound impact of blasphemous acts. He urged world leaders and human rights organizations to take concrete measures to combat Islamophobia, prevent attacks on Muslim places of worship, and promote interfaith dialogue.

Pakistan, he affirmed, remains committed to spreading Islam’s true message of love, peace, and tolerance.