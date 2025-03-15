Saturday, March 15, 2025
PM Shehbaz maintains petrol prices

9:57 PM | March 15, 2025
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Saturday that petroleum prices will remain unchanged for the next fortnight starting March 16, with the financial benefit of this decision to be passed on to the public through lower electricity rates.

In a video statement, the premier emphasized his commitment to providing relief to the people. "We have decided to maintain petroleum prices at the previous level, and the entire financial benefit will be transferred to the public through a reduction in electricity rates," he stated.

He further revealed that a comprehensive package to lower electricity tariffs is in the final stages and will be announced in the coming weeks. "From the very first day in office, I pledged to prioritize public relief, and we are fulfilling that promise," he said.

PM Shehbaz assured the nation that he would personally share details of the upcoming relief measures soon.

