Polio virus found in sewage of 12 districts across Pakistan

2:36 PM | March 15, 2025
The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health has confirmed the presence of Wild Poliovirus Type 1 in environmental samples collected from sewerage lines in 12 districts across Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for Polio, samples collected between February 17 and 26 tested positive in five districts of Punjab, Lahore, Multan, Kasur, Bahawalpur, and D.G. Khan, four districts of Balochistan, Quetta, Sibi, Dera Bugti, and Lasbela, and three districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Waziristan, Charsadda, and Swabi.

Out of 127 sewerage samples collected nationwide for testing, multiple locations confirmed the presence of the virus. So far in 2025, Pakistan has reported six polio cases, with four in Sindh and one each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Last year, 74 polio cases were recorded, with the highest numbers reported in Balochistan (27), Sindh (23), and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (22).

Health officials stress that polio remains a paralyzing disease with no cure, urging parents to ensure children under five receive multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine for protection.

