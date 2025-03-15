Saturday, March 15, 2025
PPP, PML-N committees to meet at Governor House today

PPP, PML-N committees to meet at Governor House today
Web Desk
12:29 PM | March 15, 2025
The coordination committees of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are set to hold a meeting today at the Governor House.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider will host the meeting, with PPP representatives including Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hassan Murtaza, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and Qasim Gilani. Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Saad Rafique will represent PML-N.

Sources indicate that PPP will raise concerns regarding provincial appointments, development funds, and bureaucratic transfers. The government is expected to address these grievances in an effort to strengthen cooperation between the two parties.

