Preventing Tragic Accidents

Every day, hospitals across Pakistan witness numerous motorcycle accidents caused by loose clothing getting entangled in the wheels. These incidents often result in severe, even fatal, injuries. Despite awareness campaigns, the issue persists, as many riders continue to use motorcycles without chain covers while wearing flowing garments.

Given that motorcycles have existed for over a century, it is perplexing that manufacturers have yet to prioritise a built-in, comprehensive wheel guard system. A design that fully encloses the wheels and chain could significantly reduce such accidents, making motorcycles inherently safer.

It is high time that safety is engineered into every new motorcycle, preventing tragedies before they occur.

DR. MUBASHIR HUSSAIN SHAIKH,

Hyderabad.