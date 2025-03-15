‘Pride of KP’ award announced for footballer

Peshawar - Metrix Pakistan has announced that Muhammad Riaz will be honored with the “Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” award, recognizing his resilience, talent, and dedication to Pakistan’s sports community.

Riaz, a professional footballer born in Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has represented the nation as a midfielder and has also played as a striker and winger, noted Hassan Nisar, CEO of Metrix Pakistan.

Despite his remarkable skills and contributions to football, Pakistan’s long-standing football crisis and lack of domestic competitions left him struggling to make ends meet.

On March 9, 2025, a video of Muhammad Riaz selling jalebis (a sweet) to support himself went viral, sparking national outrage and highlighting the dire conditions faced by local athletes. The incident shed light on the neglect of football in Pakistan and the financial difficulties faced by players.

The viral video led to widespread public support for Riaz, resulting in an invitation to the Prime Minister’s House and financial assistance from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, and an investor from an upcoming franchise-based football league.

In recognition of his perseverance, Chief Minister Gandapur also awarded Riaz a cheque for Rs1 million and a job opportunity to help him rebuild his career.

Speaking on the occasion, Hassan Nisar, CEO of Metrix Pakistan, emphasized the importance of acknowledging national heroes beyond mainstream sports.

“Muhammad Riaz is not just a footballer; he is a symbol of resilience, talent, and dedication. His story represents the struggles of countless Pakistani athletes who are left without support.

At Metrix Pakistan, we believe in celebrating real heroes—people who inspire us with their determination despite the odds. Honouring Muhammad Riaz with the ‘Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ award is our way of recognizing his contributions and sending a message that true talent should never be overlooked,” said Hassan Nisar.

The Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awards are among the most prestigious honours in the region. They celebrate individuals who have made remarkable contributions to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan—whether in sports, culture, entrepreneurship, or social service.

These awards highlight the unsung heroes of the province and inspire future generations to pursue excellence despite challenges.

Metrix Pakistan remains committed to uplifting individuals who embody the spirit of perseverance and dedication. By honouring Muhammad Riaz, the organization hopes to bring attention to the struggles of Pakistani athletes and advocate for a better future for sports in the country.