Punjab Assembly adopts five bills amid Opposition’s protest

LAHORE - For the first time in a long while, the Punjab Assembly session chaired by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan began with a minimal delay of just ten minutes. This marked a rare departure from the usual prolonged delays. A day earlier, the speaker had firmly stated that the session would begin on time regardless of whether any members were present in the House.

During the Friday’s sitting of the Assembly, the government presented five amendment bills, which were passed by a majority vote. These included the Notaries Amendment Bill 2025, the Provincial Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2025, the Punjab Forensic Science Authority Bill 2025, the Punjab Facilitation Bazaar Authority Bill 2025, and the Punjab Public-Private Partnership Bill 2025.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman introduced the bills, while opposition motions were rejected with majority vote. Tensions flared during the legislative process when opposition members proposed amendments, which Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman dismissed, calling the opposition “jokers” in an emotional outburst. The minister argued that their amendments lacked substance and were not worth considering.

This led to protests from opposition members, who stood up in objection and demanded that the minister withdraw his remarks. They insisted that such language was inappropriate for the assembly proceedings. In response, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs defended his position, stating that he was not bound by the opposition’s demands. “If they think they can bulldoze decisions, that is not the way governance works,” he asserted. Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar, who chaired the session during the legislation process, intervened to defuse the tension. He urged the treasury benches to exercise patience. He stated, “If any remarks by the minister were offensive, I apologize.” The deputy speaker then ordered the removal of Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman’s controversial words from the official record. Opposition member Ahmer Bhatti remarked that power often leads to arrogance and insisted that Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman should have withdrawn his remarks voluntarily.

Also, in the beginning, when the Speaker Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan was chairing the sitting, he expressed concerns over the growing trend of what he called “Dala culture,” referring to the use of armed escorts and excessive protocol. He asserted that this should come to an end. He mentioned that he was considering giving up his official protocol, admitting that he felt uneasy about it. “When I pass through roads with my protocol, I feel the hateful stares of people. I took protocol, but now I feel like giving it up,” he remarked.

He also criticized the deteriorating law and order situation, pointing out that if an area records 300 murders, it raises serious questions about the performance of the Station House Officer (SHO). He alleged that SHOs are often engaged in other matters instead of maintaining security and law enforcement.

Referring to a recent viral video showing untrained security guards firing at civilians, he called it an unfortunate incident that highlights the urgent need to end the culture of armed guards and excessive security displays.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the attack on the Jaffar Express. The resolution was presented by treasury member Uzma Kardar.

The text of the resolution stated that the nation stands firmly behind its institutions. “Pakistan is our red line, and we will protect it till our last breath,” the resolution affirmed.

The resolution also paid tribute to Pakistan’s brave armed forces, including the Army, Air Force, Frontier Corps (FC), and Special Services Group (SSG), for their successful operation against the terrorists responsible for the horrific attack on the Jaffar Express. It acknowledged their courage in eliminating 33 terrorists while putting their lives on the line.

“The entire nation stands united in this moment of grief and expresses heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs,” the text stated.

The Assembly honored the four FC personnel who sacrificed their lives, vowing that the sacrifices of the martyrs and the injured would not go in vain. It strongly condemned the inhumane act of using innocent women and children as human shields, calling it an utterly barbaric act.

The resolution praised the security forces for bringing all the terrorists to a brutal end, reaffirming that the nation stands as a solid wall behind its institutions and remains committed to eliminating every terrorist and their facilitators.

Following the completion of the agenda, Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar adjourned the Punjab Assembly session indefinitely.