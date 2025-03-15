Saturday, March 15, 2025
Punjab releases Rs 32.68 bln for teaching hospitals

Staff Reporter
March 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -   Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has received Rs 32.68 billion from the Finance Department for the remaining four months of the current financial year. The funds will be allocated to hospitals operating under its management. Speaking on Friday, the minister stated that relevant officers have been instructed to transfer the funds to teaching hospitals without delay. He emphasized that the Punjab government is prioritizing the health sector, taking several steps to improve healthcare facilities across the province. He said that the government remains committed to strengthening medical institutions and ensuring that hospitals receive the necessary resources to enhance patient care and treatment services.

Staff Reporter

