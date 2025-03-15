Saturday, March 15, 2025
Punjab to celebrate minority festivals at official level: CM

Our Staff Reporter
March 15, 2025
LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced on Friday that the provincial government would officially celebrate all religious and cultural festivals of minority communities. In her message on the eve of Holi, she emphasized that official grants for religious festivals had been increased, reaffirming the government’s commitment to inclusivity. “Holi, the festival of colors, symbolizes love, peace, and brotherhood,” the chief minister stated. She highlighted Pakistan’s diverse cultural fabric, where people of all faiths enjoy equal rights and opportunities.

“Punjab is a land of Sufis, love, and tolerance, where every community is respected and enjoys complete freedom,” she said. “We are building a Punjab where every citizen feels safe, empowered, and treated as an equal Pakistani.”

The chief minister reiterated her government’s commitment to the protection and welfare of minorities. “Education, healthcare, employment, and other essential facilities are being provided equally to all communities,” she noted. She also highlighted the introduction of ‘Minority Cards’ to support underprivileged members of minority groups. She said the budget for welfare of minorities had been jacked up.  Emphasizing the protection of minority rights, she added, “Safeguarding the lives and properties of minorities has been declared a red line, ensuring their security and dignity.” Extending her best wishes, she prayed, “May this day bring joy, love, and a message of interfaith harmony to all.”

