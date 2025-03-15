Rain expected in several parts of country

ISLAMABAD - The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in several parts of the country including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, Quetta, Ziarat, and Chaman. Lahore has a 45 percent chance of rain, while snowfall is expected in the mountainous regions of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Various areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already received showers, including Multan, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, Mianwali, Khushab, Bannu, and Karak.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has also forecast light rain with strong winds in Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Sukkur, and surrounding areas.

In Lahore, the changing weather has created a mesmerising atmosphere. At times, golden sunlight peeks through, while cool breezes refresh the city. The sky, covered in grey clouds, presents a breathtaking view. According to the Meteorological Department, Lahore’s temperature today ranged between 19°C and 26°C, with a 45% chance of rain.

Lahore’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 169, ranking the city as the second most polluted in the country. According to the city pollution reports, Zaki Farm had the highest AQI at 220, followed by Polo Ground at 210, Ghazi Road at 196, UET at 191, Valencia at 187, Askari at 187, and Power Zone Head Office at 181. Rain and snowfall on the mountains continued for the fourth day in the upper and central areas of Azad Kashmir, due to which the mercury has dropped below the freezing point at many places.

In Neelum Valley, land communication remains cut off due to heavy snowfall in Grace Valley, Helmat, and Nakro, while the Highways Department is busy with the help of the Pakistan Army to restore roads in Leepa and Upper Neelum.

On the other hand, white pearls of rain are continuing in the mountains of Muzaffarabad, Jhelum Valley, Lipa, Reshiyan, Daokhan, and Lamian.

Rain overnight in Muzaffarabad and its surroundings and snowfall on the mountains have increased the cold in the city. The channel reported that snowfall continued in the mountains of Pirchanasi, Makra, and Pir Hasi Mar on the outskirts of Muzaffarabad while intermittent rain continued in Muzaffarabad city and its surroundings.