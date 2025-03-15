Saturday, March 15, 2025
Rare sight of four snow leopards together in Gilgit-Baltistan

March 15, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The presence of snow leopards is a welcome sign for biodiversity and environmental health. The stunning image of snow leopards was captured by wildlife watcher Sakhawat Ali and Chief Conservator of Parks and Wildlife, Forest, Wildlife and Environment Department, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dr Zakir Hussain, in the mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan.  According to experts, snow leopards are typically elusive animals, and their appearance in such numbers is an extraordinary event, which could indicate better breeding and an improved environment in the region. The snow leopard (Panthera uncia) is among the rarest and most endangered animals in the world, with global organizations working on various projects to provide them with protection. Their presence in Gilgit-Baltistan serves as proof that the local ecosystem is still suitable for their survival. Experts state that to maintain the presence of these snow leopards, it is essential to protect their natural habitat and ensure the prevention of illegal hunting.  Local authorities have appealed to the public to cooperate in wildlife conservation and report any illegal activities concerning these rare animals. This discovery is being hailed as a positive development in Pakistan’s wildlife conservation efforts, and environmental experts hope that the number of these animals will increase in the future.

