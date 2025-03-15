Rooting out terrorism inevitable for peace: Governor Punjab

Attock - Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that rooting out terrorism is inevitable for peace, development and prosperity of the country. Precious human lives have been lost due to the barbarity of terrorists. The terrorists demonstrated cowardly acts by using women and children as shields. He said this after offering the funeral prayers of Lance Naik Usman. A large number of military officers and citizens attended the funeral prayers of the martyr in Fatehjang. Martyr Lance Naik Usman was laid to rest with military honors. Governor Punjab hugged the family of the martyr, consoled them and expressed solidarity with them.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that he pays tribute to and salutes Pakistan Army for foiling terrorist plans like the Jafar Express train. He said that no matter how much such incidents are condemned, it is not enough. Punjab Governor said that terrorists have no religion and no ideology.

He said that the families of the martyrs will not be left alone, I am sitting in the Governor House for them. He said that the doors of the Governor House are always open for the families of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and security forces. He said that the country needs national unity at this time, for which all political parties will have to come forward and play their role.

Punjab Governor said that it is a matter of great regret and sadness that terrorist plans are being made against Pakistan in countries like India and Afghanistan. He said that at this time, the entire Pakistani nation is standing by the Pakistan Army in this war of terrorism.