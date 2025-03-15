Saturday, March 15, 2025
Rupee sheds 16 paisa against dollar

March 15, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The rupee on Friday depreciated by 16 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.21 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.05. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.50 and Rs282.00, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs0.81 to close at Rs303.62 against the last day’s closing of Rs304.43, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 01 pasia and closed at Rs1.88, whereas a decrease of 59 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs362.23 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs362.82.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal went up by 04 and 05 paisa to close at Rs76.29 and Rs74.71, respectively.

