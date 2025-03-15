SACM KP visits Chief Conservator of Central Southern Forests

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Forests, Wildlife, Environment, and Climate Change, Pir Musavir Khan, made a surprise visit to the Chief Conservator of Central Southern Forests and the R&D Office in Peshawar.

During the visit, he checked the attendance registers of officers and staff and conducted a detailed inspection of various departments, including the Engineering Cell and the Forest Seed Testing Laboratory.

The relevant officers provided a detailed briefing to the Special Assistant regarding the methods and tools used for growing various types of seeds at the Forest Seed Testing Laboratory.

On the occasion, the Chief Conservator of Central Southern Forests, Khurshid Khan, briefed the Special Assistant about the ongoing projects and other matters related to the Forest Department.

Pir Musavir Khan instructed the concerned authorities to ensure the presence of all officers and staff in the offices to facilitate the timely execution of government affairs. He also directed the officers and staff to wear uniforms during their duty and to take full measures to protect the plants planted under the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign.

Meanwhile, Pir Musavir Khan also made a surprise visit to the Directorate of Non-Timber Forest Products and the Chief Conservator of Wildlife’s office, where he inspected the attendance register and confirmed that the full staff was present.

Afterward, the Director of Non-Timber Forest Products, Rashid Ahmed, provided a detailed briefing about the role, objectives, ongoing projects, and future plans of the Directorate.

Pir Musavir Khan inspected the display centre at the Directorate and was informed about various products such as honey and herbal tea. He emphasized the importance of value addition, marketing, and promotion of these products, instructing the authorities to raise public awareness in this regard.

The SACM said that the effective promotion of these products could generate significant profits.