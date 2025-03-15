Saif rejects Asif’s claim about settling terrorists in KP

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, has dismissed Khawaja Asif’s claim about settling terrorists in KP as misleading and baseless. He termed the allegation an attempt to cover up the federal government’s failure in combating terrorism.

Barrister Saif challenged Khawaja Asif to name even a single terrorist resettled in KP. He questioned why, if the Defense Minister had evidence, he had not taken action instead of making accusations. He reminded Asif that as Defense Minister, his responsibility extends beyond Islamabad to the entire country.

He criticized Khawaja Asif for engaging in political rhetoric on a sensitive issue and stressed that combating terrorism requires concrete actions, not mere statements. He also remarked that while Khawaja Asif has apologized for supporting martial law, he should also apologize for Form 47 and seek forgiveness from Rehana Dar for becoming an MNA through it.

Barrister Saif further stated that Khawaja Asif should take responsibility for the Balochistan incident and resign from his position.