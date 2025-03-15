Salman Ali Agha admits team fallen short of fan expectations

Pakistan cricket captain acknowledged that the national team has not met fan expectations, emphasizing their determination to improve ahead of upcoming competitions.

"We haven't played cricket according to our fans' expectations, and they're understandably not happy with us," Agha stated during a press conference before the team's next series. "Our team is built around young players, but we've come here to win."

Discussing pitch conditions, Agha noted that while the surface favors pace bowlers, spinners could also find assistance. He revealed that the final playing eleven has not been decided yet. Commenting on key players, he pointed out that pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have shown better form in T20s than in ODIs, adding that fluctuations in performance are natural.

Agha also acknowledged the impact of missing Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman, stating, "We'll feel their absence. Both have delivered significant performances for Pakistan." He expressed hope for their swift recovery.

Looking ahead, Agha reaffirmed that the Asia Cup and World Cup remain Pakistan’s primary targets. "The Asia Cup and World Cup are our goals, and we're preparing accordingly," he said.

With recent performances under scrutiny, Pakistan's team management is focusing on rebuilding confidence and integrating younger players ahead of crucial tournaments later this year.