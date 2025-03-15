Saturday, March 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Salman Ali Agha admits team fallen short of fan expectations

Salman Ali Agha admits team fallen short of fan expectations
Web Sports Desk
4:55 PM | March 15, 2025
Sports

Pakistan cricket captain Salman Ali Agha acknowledged that the national team has not met fan expectations, emphasizing their determination to improve ahead of upcoming competitions.

"We haven't played cricket according to our fans' expectations, and they're understandably not happy with us," Agha stated during a press conference before the team's next series. "Our team is built around young players, but we've come here to win."

Discussing pitch conditions, Agha noted that while the surface favors pace bowlers, spinners could also find assistance. He revealed that the final playing eleven has not been decided yet. Commenting on key players, he pointed out that pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have shown better form in T20s than in ODIs, adding that fluctuations in performance are natural.

Agha also acknowledged the impact of missing Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman, stating, "We'll feel their absence. Both have delivered significant performances for Pakistan." He expressed hope for their swift recovery.

KP govt reminds PHC to form judicial commission for May 9 probe

Looking ahead, Agha reaffirmed that the Asia Cup and World Cup remain Pakistan’s primary targets. "The Asia Cup and World Cup are our goals, and we're preparing accordingly," he said.

With recent performances under scrutiny, Pakistan's team management is focusing on rebuilding confidence and integrating younger players ahead of crucial tournaments later this year.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1742013334.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025