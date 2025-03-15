SC to hear contempt petition against Imran Khan on March 21

The Supreme Court has scheduled the hearing of a contempt of court petition against PTI founder for March 21.

A five-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din, will preside over the case, which stems from the federal government’s petition regarding the PTI’s May 25, 2022, long march deviating from its designated location and reaching D-Chowk.

During the previous hearing, the court sought the government’s stance on pursuing the case, while Imran Khan’s lawyer, Salman Akram Raja, has already submitted a response.

In 2022, the Supreme Court had allocated a specific venue for the PTI march, with assurances from Khan’s legal team that it would remain within limits. However, on May 26, marchers led by Khan allegedly moved towards Jinnah Avenue, where incidents of arson were reported near D-Chowk.