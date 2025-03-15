Saturday, March 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SC to hear contempt petition against Imran Khan on March 21

SC to hear contempt petition against Imran Khan on March 21
Web Desk
12:24 PM | March 15, 2025
National

The Supreme Court has scheduled the hearing of a contempt of court petition against PTI founder Imran Khan for March 21.

A five-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din, will preside over the case, which stems from the federal government’s petition regarding the PTI’s May 25, 2022, long march deviating from its designated location and reaching D-Chowk.

During the previous hearing, the court sought the government’s stance on pursuing the case, while Imran Khan’s lawyer, Salman Akram Raja, has already submitted a response.

In 2022, the Supreme Court had allocated a specific venue for the PTI march, with assurances from Khan’s legal team that it would remain within limits. However, on May 26, marchers led by Khan allegedly moved towards Jinnah Avenue, where incidents of arson were reported near D-Chowk.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1742013334.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025