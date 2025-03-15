Scholarship, laptops, e-bikes approved for mines workers’ children

LAHORE - The 60th meeting of the Mines Welfare Board was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Mines and Minerals Department Pervez Iqbal, which approved 100 per cent scholarships for mine workers’ children pursuing professional degree programmes.

The meeting was attended by Mines Labour Welfare Commissioner Punjab, Riaz Ahmed Chaudhry, board members, and other officials. Significant decisions were made for the welfare of mine workers and their families, focusing on education, health, and housing facilities.

In the meeting it was decided that students securing more than 85% marks in Matric and Intermediate exams will be provided with laptops and e-bikes. It was also decided to install RO plants in all MLW schools to ensure a continuous supply of clean drinking water, along with transport facilities for students. Furthermore, a “Best Teacher Award” will be introduced for science and arts teachers in every school. The Women’s College Khewra and Model High School will receive 15 computers and furniture as part of the initiative.

In the health sector, significant steps were also taken, including the installation of MLW dispensaries and water filtration plants in Lundi Syedan (Rajanpur District) and Basti Rojhani (Dera Ghazi Khan District) at a total cost of 36.5 million rupees. To enhance medical facilities, it was decided to outsource the hiring of doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staff in Mines Labour Welfare Hospitals. Moreover, a relief package of Rs 9.5 million was approved for 53 disabled mine workers to ensure their well-being.

Important decisions were also made regarding housing and welfare initiatives for mine workers. The construction of four labour barracks in Khushab and Mianwali districts was approved. Additionally, a pilot project will be launched to establish daycare centers for mine workers’ children and provide meal services for employees. It was further decided to hire consultants to develop more effective policies and welfare plans for mine workers.

Expressing his satisfaction over these approvals, Minister for Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani said that, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, scholarships, e-bikes, and laptops will be provided to mine workers’ children. He added that these development projects will significantly improve their standard of living. He also emphasised that practical measures are being taken to enhance the quality of life for mineral workers and ensure their well-being.

These decisions mark a major milestone in mine workers’ welfare, leading to significant improvements in their educational, medical, and housing facilities.