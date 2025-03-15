Saturday, March 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Security forces kill nine terrorists in KP operations

Security forces kill nine terrorists in KP operations
Web Desk
7:24 PM | March 15, 2025
National

ecurity forces eliminated nine terrorists in two intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a suicide bomber in Lahore, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an operation was carried out in Mohmand district based on intelligence reports.

"During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khawarijs' location, resultantly, seven khawarij were sent to hell," the ISPR stated.

However, two soldiers—Havildar Muhammad Zahid (37, Malakand) and Sepoy Aftab Ali Shah (26, Chitral)—embraced martyrdom during the intense exchange of fire.

In another operation in the Maddi area of Dera Ismail Khan, security forces killed two more terrorists and seized weapons and ammunition from their possession. The ISPR confirmed that these terrorists were involved in multiple acts of terrorism, and a clearance operation is underway to neutralize any remaining threats.

Kamran, Umar Akmal’s father robbed in Lahore

"Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as Pakistan’s security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," the statement added.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1742013334.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025