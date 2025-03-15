Security forces kill nine terrorists in KP operations

ecurity forces eliminated nine terrorists in two intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a suicide bomber in Lahore, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an operation was carried out in Mohmand district based on intelligence reports.

"During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khawarijs' location, resultantly, seven khawarij were sent to hell," the ISPR stated.

However, two soldiers—Havildar Muhammad Zahid (37, Malakand) and Sepoy Aftab Ali Shah (26, Chitral)—embraced martyrdom during the intense exchange of fire.

In another operation in the Maddi area of Dera Ismail Khan, security forces killed two more terrorists and seized weapons and ammunition from their possession. The ISPR confirmed that these terrorists were involved in multiple acts of terrorism, and a clearance operation is underway to neutralize any remaining threats.

"Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as Pakistan’s security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," the statement added.