Senate launches annual report for first parliamentary year

ISLAMABAD - The ‘Annual Parliamentary Report’ of the Senate for the parliamentary year 2024-2025 was launched on Friday, outlining some important milestones achieved under the leadership of Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

During the parliamentary year, the upper house remained committed to promoting democratic values and ideals, besides strengthening the foundations of good governance through enhanced parliamentary oversight and scrutiny, said a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat. The house passed as many as 12 government bills and 11 private members’ bills, addressing critical areas such as digital governance, electoral reforms, labour rights, and human trafficking. The passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment was one of the most important. During the parliamentary year, 12 Senate sessions and three joint sittings were held, totaling 111 working days. The report also reflects on the performance of various branches of the Senate Secretariat which include Legislation Branch, Question Branch, Motion Branch, Committee Branch, Research Directorate, Media Directorate, Inter-Parliamentary Relations Branch, Parliamentary Development Unit, Administration Branch, Service Branch, Reporting Directorate, Legislative Drafting Unit, Information Technology Directorate, Human Resource Management Branch and other important wings of the Secretariat. The legislative interventions made during the parliamentary year pertained to combating human trafficking, legislation for protecting victims of violence and introducing systems for e-governance and digital security besides using other parliamentary tools to voice concerns for the rights of Kashmiris and Palestinians, climate action and electoral integrity. The Senate also encouraged women’s active role in national development by incorporating more gender-responsive legislation particularly focusing on protection against harassment. Female senators took active participation in debates, discussions and introduced some important legislation. Internationally, the upper house of the parliament, during the parliamentary year actively engaged with parliaments to promote bilateral and multilateral ties, and institutional collaboration relying on parliamentary diplomacy.

The chairman Senate led delegations to different countries which included the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Austria, Ireland, and Azerbaijan. High level engagements during these visits focused on diversifying linkages while emphasizing the greater role of parliamentary friendship groups to promote people to people contacts.

The Senate also hosted Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, and the Spanish parliamentary delegation in Pakistan during the year. Leader of the Russian delegation also addressed the members of the house.

The Senate also played an active role on the 15th Plenary of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly held in Baku where high level interactions mainly focused on exploring new avenues of cooperation and promoting regional peace and stability.