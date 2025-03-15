Senate panel calls for removal of controversial Kalabagh Dam from planning proposals

Islamabad - Senate Committee on Planning Chairperson Quratulain Marri while showing concern over the presence of controversial Kalabagh Dam in the proposed projects, of the Planning Commission, has directed to remove it from the list of the proposed schemes.

The chairperson recommended the ministry to also look for alternate sources of finances for the Railway Main Line-I (ML-I) project in case further delays are expected by the Chinese technical delegation. The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives that met here with Senator Quratulain Marri in chair deliberated on water resource management, infrastructure development, and key ongoing initiatives that are crucial to Pakistan’s development.

“Water availability is rapidly decreasing due to rising population and effects of climate change,” warned officials during the meeting and also stated that Pakistan is currently facing water shortages due to inefficient management, rapid ground depletion and climate change impact.

A significant portion of the meeting was devoted for discussion regarding current status of Railways’ ML-1 project. The committee was apprised that the phase-I of the project, expected to cost $1.1 billion, which is primarily financed by loan from China under CPEC. China has committed to providing 85 percent of the cost of the project, with Pakistan covering the remaining portion. Additional secretary Railways informed that they are currently awaiting arrival of the technical team from China in order to proceed further. However, chairperson committee voiced concerns about the delays caused by the Chinese technical delegation’s arrival, saying that despite several request during the past five months the Chinese delegation did not come. Will you keep waiting for the technical team arrival? she questioned. Official of the ministry said that China has reservations over the security and estimated cost of the ML-I project. Marri recommended the ministry to also look for alternate sources of finances for the project in case further delays are expected.

During the meeting, Senator Quratulain Marri raised concerns over the display by the Ministry of Planning and Development of controversial Kalabagh Dam as one of the proposed project. The chairperson committee noted, “Three provincial assemblies have already passed resolutions against the construction of this dam, and it should be removed from the Planning Commission’s presentations and proposals.” One of the items discussed was the progress on the Gomal Zam and Darawat Dams, which are also critical to enhancing water storage and agricultural development.

The committee was briefed on the progress on the Bhasha Dam wherein the committee was informed that the cost of the project has been escalated by three times and now it will be completed by 2035. The committee expressed doubts about its timely completion even by 2035.

Similarly, it was informed that the Dasu Hydropower Project, another vital energy project, is set to be completed by 2027, with financing provided by the World Bank. The secretary of Water Resources also shared that the Gomal Zam Dam, completed in 2014 and handed over to the provincial government, had faced issues due to the provincial government’s failure to develop infrastructure in its command area. Had the infrastructure been completed, the project could have brought significant development to the region, he said.

The committee also discussed the major project aimed at providing clean drinking water to Karachi. The project, which is slated to be completed by June 2026, has already seen 57.8 percent of its work completed. Despite the challenges posed in execution of the project and effective coordination between the stakeholders, the secretary of Water Resources reassured the committee about the project’s progress on part of the federal government.

The Ministry of Planning apprised the committee on key initiates taken under the Uraan Pakistan and 5Es framework to counter effects of climate change and improve national water resources and flood management system and enhance conservation efforts. While acknowledging governments plan, the committee, however, emphasised the need to immediately develop clear and precise goals to address problem of water scarcity in order to safeguard the future of coming generations.

The meeting, attended by Senators Jam Saifullah Khan, Shahadat Awan, Zeeshan Khanzada, Dr Afnan Ullah Khan, and Senator Atta ur Rehman, highlighted the government’s commitment to addressing the nation’s critical infrastructure and water resource needs. However, it also emphasised the challenges of financing, coordination, and timely completion of key projects, particularly in view of financial constraints, security concerns, and the ever-pressing impacts of climate change.

The committee is set to continue its oversight of these projects in upcoming meetings, with a focus on ensuring that these national initiatives remain on track for completion.