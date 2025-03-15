Saturday, March 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Stargazers marvel at ‘Blood Moon’, rare total lunar eclipse

Stargazers marvel at ‘Blood Moon’, rare total lunar eclipse
NEWS WIRE
March 15, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Headlines

BELO HORIZONTE  -  Stargazers across a swathe of the world marvelled at a dramatic red “Blood Moon” during a rare total lunar eclipse in the early hours of Friday morning. The celestial spectacle was visible in the Americas and Pacific and Atlantic oceans, as well as in the westernmost parts of Europe and Africa.

The phenomenon happens when the Sun, Earth and Moon line up, causing our planet to cast a giant shadow across its satellite.  But as the Earth’s shadow crept across the Moon, it did not entirely blot out its white glow -- instead the Moon glowed a reddish colour.  This is because the only sunlight that reaches the Moon is “bent and scattered” as it goes through Earth’s atmosphere, said Daniel Brown, an astronomer at Britain’s Nottingham Trent University.  It is similar to how the light can become pink or red during sunrises or sunsets on Earth, he added. The more clouds and dust there are in Earth’s atmosphere, the redder the Moon appears.  Brown called the lunar eclipse, which will last around six hours, “an amazing way to see the solar system in action”.  The period when the Moon is completely in Earth’s shadow -- called the totality -- lasts just over an hour.  This event has been dubbed the “Blood Worm Moon”, after one of the names given to March full moons by some Native Americans.

Portugal to hold elections on May 18 after PM’s resignation

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1741932867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025