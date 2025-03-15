Saturday, March 15, 2025
Sugar prices hit record high of Rs. 180 per kg in Pakistan

1:51 PM | March 15, 2025
Sugar prices in Pakistan have surged to an all-time high, reaching Rs. 180 per kilogram in major cities, adding to the financial burden on consumers during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the price of sugar has increased by Rs. 14.22 per kg, with the highest rates recorded in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Karachi. Other cities, including Quetta, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, and Peshawar, are also experiencing high prices ranging between Rs. 175 and Rs. 176 per kg.

Despite the surge, sources indicate that Pakistan’s sugar reserves are sufficient until October 2025, with 56 million tons of sugarcane crushed and 5.3 million tons of sugar produced by February. Additionally, the government has exported 741,000 metric tons of sugar and holds reserves of 400,000 to 500,000 tons with sugar mills.

Meanwhile, inflation continues to rise, with PBS reporting a 0.22% increase in the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ending March 13.

