Saturday, March 15, 2025
Superintendent caught red-handed with bribe at examination centre

Our Staff Reporter
March 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -   Chairman of the Task Force for Education, Muzammil Mehmood, during a surprise visit to the Ferozewala examination centre, uncovered serious malpractice involving the superintendent, including the recovery of bribe money and evidence of assisting candidates. According to the details, during checks, based on student complaints, he found voice chats on the mobile phone of the superintendent related to helping and providing moral support to candidates, along with roll number slips. The chairman also recovered 17,000 rupees and evidence of money transfers from the superintendent. Muzammil Mehmood said that Ali Raza was also found involved in exchanging roll numbers with the superintendent of another centre. He immediately suspended him and registered an FIR. In addition to handing over the superintendent to the police, Muzammil ordered a departmental inquiry. He also directed the police to conduct an investigation into Ali Raza’s case, adhering to legal procedures.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Rana Sikandar Hayat also visited several examination centers, checked the arrangements, and inquired from students about the “booti mafia.” He emphasised that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure transparency in the exams, and any negligence in this regard will be unforgivable. He added that if any staff member on examination duty is found assisting a candidate, strict legal action will be taken against them.

Our Staff Reporter

