Swedish underwater art exhibit highlights rising water levels

STOCKHOLM - Defiantly flipping off both middle fingers, a mermaid made of recovered metal scraps with hair fashioned out of red plastic tubes was lowered into murky green waters outside Stockholm on a recent windy spring day.

Made to look like “The Little Mermaid” from Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale with a nod to Disney’s 1989 adaptation, the sculpture is joined underwater by artworks inspired by famous landmarks from around the world, including the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer and the Statue of Liberty in New York.