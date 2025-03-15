Saturday, March 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Swiatek to face Russian teen Andreeva in Indian Wells semifinals

Swiatek to face Russian teen Andreeva in Indian Wells semifinals
NEWS WIRE
March 15, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

INDIAN WELLS  -  Two-time Indian Wells champion Iga Swiatek avenged her shock Paris Olympics loss to Zheng Qinwen with a 6-3 6-3 win over the Chinese eighth seed on Thursday, setting up a semi-final against 17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva in the California desert.

In the men’s draw, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz put on a show with his acrobatic shotmaking under the lights to close out the day’s action, overcoming a 4-1 second-set deficit to defeat Francisco Cerundolo 6-3 7-6(4). Swiatek, one of the gold medal favourites when she lost to eventual champion Zheng in the Paris semis last year, converted all five of her break-point chances during a 94-minute match that was interrupted multiple times to dry the court.

“At the end it got really windy which made it super tricky especially when the conditions change during the match you need to adjust quickly and it’s not that easy,” Swiatek said. “It was a weird match with all the breaks and everything but I wanted to be composed and really focused and I’m glad that I did that.”

Portugal to hold elections on May 18 after PM’s resignation

Up next for defending champion Swiatek, who has dropped just 12 games across her four matches will be Andreeva after the ninth seed’s 7-5 6-3 win over Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.Top seed Aryna Sabalenka hit a sensational running backhanded winner on match point to beat Liudmila Samsonova 6-2 6-3 and set up an Australian Open final rematch with American Madison Keys, who steamrolled Belinda Bencic 6-1 6-1.

Daniil Medvedev jumped for joy in an uncharacteristically emotional celebration after holding off Frenchman Arthur Fils 6-4 2-6 7-6(7) amid gusting winds on centre court.The Russian took advantage of 19 unforced errors from Fils in the first set but the 20-year-old showed maturity beyond his years in the second, using backhand slices and making frequent trips to the net to level the match. Next up for the fifth seed is Dane Holger Rune, who beat Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 5-7 6-0 6-3.Two-time defending champion Alcaraz will next play Jack Draper after the Briton dispatched American Ben Shelton 6-4 7-5 in a battle of lefties.

Fire aboard US airliner after diverted to Denver, 12 injured

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1741932867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025