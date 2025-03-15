Teacher suspended for torturing kid

MUZAFFARGARH - A school teacher was suspended on Friday for allegedly physically torturing a minor student in Chak No. 273 TDA, Layyah .

According to details, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ameera Baidar took immediate notice of the complaint and ordered the teacher’s suspension. Additionally, the district administration has launched a departmental inquiry into the incident. On the DC’s instructions, Assistant Commissioner Kroor Lal Esan, Noor Muhammad, visited the student’s home, presented gifts to the child, and assured the family of swift justice. DC Ameera Baidar stated that violence against children will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and strict action will be taken against those responsible.

MAN HELD WITH 2KG HASHISH

Muzaffargarh police have arrested a man and recovered 2.4 kilograms of hashish from him in an operation in Sinawan police area, police said on Friday.

Police spokesman said that notorious drug trafficker Bilal, residence of Mauza Thathi Hassan Ali, has been put in police lock-up. A case has been registered against him under section 9C and further investigations were ongoing.