The terrorism challenge facing Pakistan and Afghanistan is a pressing concern that requires immediate attention. The Islamic State (IS) is a common enemy causing harm to both countries, and it is essential that they work together to defeat this threat.

Afghanistan must also take action against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), another terrorist group that continues to target Pakistan. Ignoring this group will not make the problem disappear, and Afghanistan must take responsibility for addressing this issue.

Pakistan, too, needs to intensify its efforts against terrorism. The loss of life in terrorist attacks in 2024 is a sobering reminder of the urgency of the situation. Pakistan must develop a comprehensive plan that includes:

• Collaboration with neighbouring countries: Sharing intelligence and coordinating efforts with Afghanistan and other nations to combat terrorism.

• Strengthening security forces: Ensuring that Pakistan’s security forces are well-trained, well-equipped, and capable of tackling terrorism.

• Intelligence gathering: Enhancing intelligence operations to anticipate and prevent attacks.

By working together and adopting a multi-faceted approach, Pakistan and Afghanistan can defeat IS and create a safer, more peaceful region.

NADIL RAHIM,

Karachi.