The Russia-Ukraine War, which began in 2022, has had far-reaching consequences, affecting not only these two countries but also the entire world. This devastating conflict has displaced countless Ukrainians, forcing them to flee their homes in search of safety and food.

The war has also severely impacted global food prices, as both Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of wheat and sunflower oil. This has led to shortages in many countries, worsening economic hardships. Additionally, energy supplies have been disrupted, particularly in Europe, which relies heavily on Russian oil and gas. The resulting energy crisis has made life difficult for millions.

Another pressing concern is the increasing geopolitical tension. The United States and Europe support Ukraine, while Russia receives backing from China, Iran, and North Korea. These divisions threaten global stability and raise the risk of further conflicts.

Ultimately, this war only brings devastation, highlighting the urgent need for world leaders to prioritise peace talks and bring an end to the conflict.

SHAHQUE,

Hub.