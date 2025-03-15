Thousands march on River Indus bridge against six-canal project

THATTA - People from diverse backgrounds gathered at the historic Dulha Darya Khan Bridge, which spans the Indus River and connects Thatta and Sujawal districts, to protest against the six-canal project and commemorate International Rivers Day.

They paid homage to the glorious Indus river by singing melodious poems of different poets, dancing, chanting slogans,and throwing rose petals into the Indus River. The protesters condemned the intentions of the Federal Government, stating that a few acres of land could not be enriched with water at the cost of a province and a historic river that had played a vital role in nurturing several civilizations. The fishermen community of Thatta and Sujawal districts took out rallies to register their protest against the unwanted scheme, which would deprive a large number of fishermen across the province of their livelihood.Dada Adam Gandhro, head of the Fishermen Society, along with Ayoub Malah,Hassan Malah, and others, led the protest rallies. They said that the Presidentof Pakistan was bound to represent the unity of the Federation, but the currentPresident was ignoring the severity of the situation. The protesters lamented the state of affairs in the tail-endareas of Sindh following water scarcity. Umer Mallah said that the coastline ofSindh had been defaced due to the non-release of the required quantum of waterat the Kotri downstream. He warned that the situation would worsen in thecoming days if due measures were not taken. Historian Dr. Muhammad Ali Manjhi stated that developedcountries were bestowing their rivers with personhood rights, while thesituation in Pakistan was utterly shocking. The concerned authorities mustthink of it, he added. Manjhi mentioned that historians had found traces of theIndus River in the divine books of the Hindu Religion. Syed Jalal Shah of the Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party said thatthe Indus River had been a matter of life and death for the people of Sindh. Noone had the right to turn Sindh barren by stealing the water of the Indus Riverfor petty benefits, he added. The protesters criticized the government, accusing them ofselling out Sindh’s water resources to foreign companies and backing plans thatwould lead to the “genocide of Sindhis.” They also expressed concernsabout the occupation of water resources, including Keenjhar Lake and HalejiLake, and the seizure of millions of acres of Sindh’s land for corporatefarming projects. Separately, lawyers from Hyderabad converged in Jamshoro atAl-Manzar Bridge of the Indus River to commemorate International Rivers Day andrecord their protest against the six-canal project. Advocate Asher Khokhar,President of the DBA Hyderabad, along with Babar Rasool Memon, GeneralSecretary, Babar Mirani, Haq Nawaz Jamari, K.B Laghari, and Fayaz Jrwar,denounced the construction of canals on the Indus River, calling it a violationof the riparian rights of Sindh.