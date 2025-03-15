Three soldiers martyred in Jaffar Express attack laid to rest

GUJAR KHAN - The three Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in the hijacking of the Jaffar Express by the terrorist outfit, Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), in Balochistan on Tuesday were laid to rest in their native villages on Friday.

In Gujar Khan, the funeral of Malik Sarfraz, one of the fallen soldiers, was held in Sukho village. Sarfraz, was traveling on the Jaffar Express to reach Rawalpindi Railway Station and spend Eid holidays with his family. The funeral, attended by a large crowd, included a military guard of honor.

In Sohawa, a funeral with full military honors was conducted for 28-year-old Mirza Muhammad Jawad, son of Pakistan Army soldier Mirza Sajid, in Domeli village. Jawad, who was returning home to Jhelum from Quetta to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with his family, was killed in the BLA attack.

In Kallar Syedan, the funeral of Saqib Latif, another martyred soldier was held on Friday, who had lot his life in BLA attack. The body of the solider was laid to rest amid military guard of honor. The ceremonies were attended by senior Pakistan Army officers, local villagers, and military personnel, all of whom condemned the BLA attack and reaffirmed their commitment to eliminating terrorism from the country.

Funeral prayer of martyr offered in Mansehra

The funeral prayer of Muhammad Mumtaz, a resident of Battal, Khan Shakura, Mansehra, who was martyred in Jafar Express attack, was offered in his native village. Muhammad Mumtaz, who was serving as a railway employee, lost his life in tragic attack. After funeral prayers, he was laid to rest in his hometown, Battal, with full honor. A large number of people, including local residents, relatives, and notable figures, attended funeral to pay their final respects. Former Minister of State Sardar Shah Jahan Yousuf was also present among the mourners, along with community elders and members of civil society.

The attendees strongly condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the martyr’s grieving family.

Muhammad Mumtaz leaves behind a widow and seven children, who are now facing an unimaginable loss. The tragic death of the devoted railway employee has left his family and the entire community in deep sorrow.