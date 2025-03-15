Saturday, March 15, 2025
Top-up Javed shines as United Thunders advance

Staff Reporter
March 15, 2025
LAHORE  -  Javed Mansoor smashed an unbeaten 100 off 97 balls, guiding United Thunders to a seven-wicket victory over Friends United in the AKG Premier League Season 2 at AKG Ground.  Chasing 167, United Thunders reached the target in 18.4 overs, with Malik Ali contributing 37 (31). Earlier, Friends United posted 166/7, led by Kamran Wali’s 86 (78). Javed Mansoor and Rahil Sayani claimed two wickets each. Chief guest Ashraf Ali awarded Mansoor the man of the match for his century and two wickets.

With their third victory in five matches, United Thunders and Friends United are tied at six points.

